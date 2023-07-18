Dr. Mildred Garcia is a Puerto Rican, first-generation college student from Brooklyn. She credits her parents for instilling in her the value of education.

Incoming CSU chancellor vows to prioritize accountability, will try to keep Cal State affordable

Dr. Mildred Garcia is set to become the first Latina to lead California State University, the nation's largest public four-year university system.

Garcia is a Puerto Rican, first-generation college student from Brooklyn, New York. She credits her parents for instilling in her the value of education.

"My career has been based on remembering what my parents said," Garcia told ABC7. " 'The only inheritance a poor family can leave you is a good education,' " Garcia said in Spanish.

Garcia was recently selected to lead the California State University system as its next chancellor.

She has worked for and with the Cal State system: currently as president of the American Association of State Colleges and Universities and as the past president of Cal State Fullerton and Cal State Dominguez Hills. At Cal State Fullerton, Garcia's efforts are credited for contributing to a 65% increase in the four-year graduation rate.

"We also closed the opportunity gap between transfers and first time full-time freshmen," said Garcia.

Garcia earned a master's in business education from New York University and a doctorate and master's in higher education administration at Columbia University. She takes the helm of CSU as faculty and students raise concerns over pay, possible tuition hikes, and the system's handling of sexual misconduct cases.

In an interview with ABC7, stressed that she will prioritize accountability and will work to try to keep Cal States affordable through public funds and fundraising.

"We're gonna have to try to raise some money outside as well, and make sure we're going after those philanthropic areas that really, really want to have the diverse workforce that we can provide at California State," she said.

When Garcia begins a job in October, she will be the first Latina ever in the role.

"I'm honored and humbled, and a little sad that it's taken this long for them to find someone to be the first. But the other thing I will say is I take that very seriously," said Garcia. "I knew when I walked into that interview that I was not only representing myself, I was representing every woman of color that is in higher ed."