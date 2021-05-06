Cal State Los Angeles commencement ceremony plans spark backlash among students

No guests will be allowed inside the Rose Bowl

Students will not have their names announced

Walking the stage, hand-shaking or hooding (for graduate students) will not be allowed

Cal State LA's graduating class is furious with the university's administrators, saying the school is robbing them of a hard-earned commencement ceremony and using the pandemic as an excuse.CSULA informed its graduating seniors earlier this week that the school would hold an in-person commencement at the Rose Bowl on May 29th. There will be two ceremonies: one for the Class of 2021 and another for the Class of 2020, which saw it's commencement suspended because of the pandemic.But the school has said the upcoming Spring graduation ceremony will also have these stipulations:CSULA students say the restrictions are not fair and point to other local universities that are holding in-person commencement ceremonies without any of those limits."For a lot of these students, they're first generation (college graduates) and this is a big deal," said graduating senior Alfred Salas. "It's a very important thing to just get up there and hear your name and walk."Salas is graduating magna cum laude and is just one of scores of Cal State LA students frustrated with the university's pandemic-regulated commencement plan. Cal State LA's Instagram page has been hit with a flurry of complaints. Students have even created a Chage.org petition seeking to postpone the ceremony until students can bring family members and hear their names read as they collect their diplomas."Just being a Latina, it makes me so proud to have finished my education and be a role model to my kids, so for me not to be able to share that with them is heartbreaking," graduating senior Angelica Ventura told Eyewitness News.Cal State LA promised to give Eyewitness News a statement, but didn't follow through before our edit deadline.