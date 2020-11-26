Calabasas shooting: Gunman sought after 2 wounded at gated community

CALABASAS, Calif. (KABC) -- Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies are searching for a suspect after two people were shot at a gated community in Calabasas Wednesday evening.Deputies responded to the Mountain View Estates for a domestic violence incident, the Lost Hills Sheriff's Station tweeted shortly after 6 p.m.Authorities asked residents to stay inside their homes and lock their doors as the search was underway.Both victims were transported to a hospital, and one of them had to be airlifted. Further information about their condition was unknown.AIR7 HD captured what appears to be a bullet hole in the hood of a blue Honda SUV, near the guard gate.