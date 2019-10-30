Calabasas wildfire burns 10 acres before firefighters halt its progress; 101 Freeway reopened

UPDATE: BRUSH FIRE | FS68 | Mureau Rd & Mountain View Dr #Calabasas | Forward progress of the fire has been stopped at approximately 10 acres. Cancelling the 2nd alarm assignment. Units continue to work on hot spots around the fire. — L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) October 30, 2019

CALABASAS, Calif. (KABC) -- A 10-acre brush fire broke out Wednesday morning along the 101 Freeway in Calabasas, forcing the brief closure of all northbound lanes as nearby residents prepared to evacuate.Firefighters made a stand near the freeway about 10:45 a.m., stopping the flames from jumping the 101 after they originated at Mureau Road and Mountain View Drive.Meanwhile, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said residents of the Hidden Hills community should be set to leave if evacuation orders were ordered. Those orders never came.The Fire Department canceled its second-alarm assignment about 11:15 a.m., and units remained at the scene to tackle hot spots.No injuries or structural damage were reported.The official cause of the fire was unknown, but it was burning amid extreme red flag conditions in the region.