California propositions: A voter's guide to the 2020 ballot measures


App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Naya Rivera death: Report finds prescription drugs, alcohol in system
2 killed in plane crash near Van Nuys Airport
Bobcat Fire in Angeles National Forest grows to over 26K acres
Gov. Newsom signs inmate firefighting reform bill
Crimes against delivery people in LA have increased since last year
Family stays positive after devastating loss in El Dorado fire
Slain LAPD officer honored with mariachi fundraiser in Boyle Heights
Show More
Cypress Hill to perform live at local drive-in
TikTok stars set to be arraigned after house parties
UFC legend Tito Ortiz running for Huntington Beach City Council
Teen dies after contracting amoeba during family trip
OC sheriff's deputy arrested for burglaries caught on video
More TOP STORIES News