deadly shooting

Naked 21-year-old arrested after allegedly opening fire on Greyhound bus in Northern California

Asaahdi Coleman started shooting at passengers as they got out of the bus, which was headed to L.A., authorities said.
EMBED <>More Videos

Naked man arrested after allegedly opening fire on bus in Northern CA

OROVILLE, Calif. -- A 21-year-old man who was acting erratically opened fire inside a Greyhound bus in Northern California, killing a 43-year-old woman and wounding four others before he was arrested, naked, inside a Walmart after getting into a fight, authorities said.

Asaahdi Coleman started shooting at passengers as they exited the Los Angeles-bound bus after it stopped at a convenience store in the city of Oroville on Wednesday night, Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea said Thursday.

"This is a horrific tragedy that was visited upon our community," he said.



Police received 911 calls shortly after 7:30 p.m. that someone was shooting inside a bus outside a convenience store in the small city of Oroville, about 65 miles north of Sacramento. Officials said they recovered a dozen 9 mm bullet casings on the bus, which had a bullet hole through the windshield. Detectives later recovered the weapon in a nearby construction site, Honea said.

READ MORE | 1 killed, others wounded in shooting on Greyhound bus in Northern California
EMBED More News Videos

A shooting on a Greyhound bus in Northern California killed one person and injured several others before the attacker was arrested inside a nearby Walmart, police said Wednesday night.



Moments before the shooting, Coleman - who had boarded the bus in Redding - told passengers that Los Angeles was a dangerous city and showed them a firearm he was carrying in a satchel, Honea said. He also got agitated and accused one of them of being an undercover law enforcement officer, the sheriff said.

He showed "what could best be described as paranoid behavior," Honea said.

After the shooting, Coleman fled and ran to a Walmart about a half-mile away from the bus and got into a fight with a customer. After the fight was broken up, he walked away and began taking off his clothes. He was taken into custody, naked, shortly after, Honea said.

It was not immediately clear if Coleman has an attorney who can speak on his behalf. He is expected to appear in court Friday.

The wounded include a 32-year-old man who was shot multiple times and is in a critical condition, a 25-year-old pregnant woman who is in critical condition and an 11-year-old girl in stable condition. A 38-year-old man was treated for a minor injury and is expected to be released from the hospital soon, Honea said.

Coleman, who has a juvenile criminal record, lives a "somewhat transient life" and is wanted on a warrant out of Alameda County for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, Butte County District Attorney David Ramsey said.

Sacramento prosecutors filed felony charges in July 2021 against Coleman for violating prohibition of firearm access, according to court documents. He was released on bail and was due for his next court appearance in March, the Sacramento Bee reported.

Public records show Coleman's last known address was at an apartment complex in Sacramento, the newspaper reported.

The shooting comes two years after a man muttering incoherently opened fire aboard a packed Greyhound bus heading from Los Angeles to San Francisco, killing one person and wounding five before passengers disarmed him.

Anthony Devonte Williams, 33, of Capitol Heights, Maryland, was charged with murder and attempted murder.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
northern californiadeadly shootingfatal shootingmass shootinggreyhoundnorthern californiawalmartperson killedbusgun violenceshootingwoman killedshooting rampageinvestigationgunsinvestigations
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
DEADLY SHOOTING
Mother says mental illness spurred Virginia college shooter
Rittenhouse's gun used in Kenosha shootings to be destroyed: judge
2nd NYPD officer dies days after Harlem shooting
Woman killed in 'targeted ambush' at her birthday party in Inglewood
TOP STORIES
LA minimum wage to increase from $15 to $16.04, Garcetti announces
49ers fan in coma after assault during NFC game, police say
The Rose Bowl has a storied history hosting Super Bowls
Firearm liability insurance would be required under LA ordinance
Meet 3 SoCal babies who were born on 2/2/22
Garcetti says he holds breath when removing mask for photos
Biden says Islamic State leader killed during US raid in Syria
Show More
VIDEO: Bicyclist dragged in shocking hit-and-run near Silver Lake
Die-hard Rams fan with muscular dystrophy honors late brother
Rams' COO: 'I believe we can be at the level the Lakers, Dodgers are'
1 dead, others wounded in Northern California bus attack
6.5 magnitude earthquake strikes northern Peru near Ecuador border
More TOP STORIES News