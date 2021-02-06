Coronavirus California

California can't totally ban indoor worship, Supreme Court says

The Supreme Court is telling California it can't enforce a ban on indoor church services because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The high court issued orders late Friday in two cases where churches had sued over coronavirus-related restrictions in the state.

The high court said that for now, California can't ban indoor worship in areas where virus cases are surging, but it can cap indoor services at 25% of a building's capacity. The justices also declined to stop the state from barring singing and chanting at services.

Judge holds Newbury Park church, pastor in contempt for holding indoor services despite restraining order
A Newbury Park church was fined $3,000 and, along with its pastor, was held in contempt of court Friday for refusing to stop holding indoor church services despite a temporary restraining order and public health orders prohibiting them.



The court's three liberal justices dissented.

The court's action follows a decision in a case from New York late last year in which the justices split 5-4 in barring the state from enforcing certain limits on attendance at churches and synagogues.

Shortly after, the justices told a federal court to reexamine a similar lawsuit over California's restrictions in light of the ruling.

Worshippers attended indoor services at Sun Valley church where masks were optional
Worshippers attended a Sun Valley church for indoor services, where masks were optional.

