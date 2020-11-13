WATCH TODAY: California Health Sec. Dr. Ghaly to give COVID-19 update as counties roll back reopening

California's Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly is set to give a coronavirus update Friday after 11 counties moved backward on the state's reopening map.
All of those counties are moving in the more restrictive direction as COVID-19 cases continue to climb across the state.
In Northern California, Modoc, Siskiyou and Trinity counties all moved from "yellow" to a more restrictive "orange" tier. In the Bay Area and Sacramento region, Amador, Contra Costa, El Dorado, Placer and Santa Cruz counties all moved from "orange" to "red." Things are even worse in Sacramento and Stanislaus counties, which have moved into the most restrictive "purple" tier. In Southern California, the only change was in San Diego County, which is also being moved from "red" to "purple."
"We anticipate if things stay the way they are, that between this week and next week over half of California counties will have moved into a more restrictive tier," said Dr. Ghaly on Tuesday. "That certainly is an indication that we're concerned."
The changes come as California has seen a rise in coronavirus cases and its testing positivity rate. These early signs are particularly concerning, explained Dr. Ghaly, because they are a precursor to a rise in hospitalizations.
"We expect to see some of those cases, approximately 12% of the cases, end up being hospitalized 14 days later," said Ghaly. "So today's cases become hospitalizations two to three weeks out."
On top of that, cases are climbing just before the holiday season, when many are expected to gather with friends and family -- against public health guidance.
The governors of the West Coast states of California, Washington and Oregon have issued an advisory on Friday recommending against non-essential travel as the holiday season looms and the US sees a spike in COVID-19 cases. The advisory also encourages travelers from out of state to self-quarantine for 14 days.
The advisory comes one day after California surpassed one million coronavirus cases.
"The virus is not over just because we're tired of it," Ghaly warned.
