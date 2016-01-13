Chelsea Clinton Takes on Bernie Sanders

By MATTHEW CLAIBORNE
Chelsea Clinton made her way around New Hampshire today in attempt to convince voters that they should support her mother, Hillary Clinton, as the next president.

Bernie Sanders, Clinton's chief rival for the Democratic presidential nomination, is practically tied with Clinton in voter polls. He now leads Clinton by a slim margin in Iowa for the first time.

Until now, Chelsea Clinton has shied away from directly naming Sanders in her speeches. She took a shot at the Vermont senator when asked by a young voter how to best galvanize young Americans, who are excited about Sanders' candidacy.

The youngest Clinton was on the defensive. "I never thought that I would be arguing about the Affordable Care Act or Obamacare in the Democratic primary," Clinton said at an event in Manchester. "Senator Sanders wants to dismantle Obamacare, dismantle the CHIP program, dismantle Medicare and private insurance."

She then went on to say that she believes her mother has a "more robust" record on health care than anyone else in the race.

The Clinton campaign has said that Chelsea Clinton will continue stumping for her mother on the campaign trail. She will join her father, former President Bill Clinton, in Iowa for a joint campaign event this weekend.

