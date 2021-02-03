WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to give update on COVID-19, vaccine distribution

Governor Gavin Newsom is giving an update Wednesday morning on the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic and vaccine distribution.
You can check back here at 10 a.m. to watch live.
Newsom and the Biden-Harris Administration announced Wednesday a pilot project to create community vaccination sites in Oakland and Los Angeles.
These sites, which will be based at the Oakland-Alameda Coliseum and California State University, Los Angeles, are part of an effort to establish 100 vaccination sites nationwide in the Biden administration's first 100 days.
They will be co-run by FEMA and Cal OES.
"In the fight against COVID-19, partnership is key, especially when it comes to reaching Californians in underserved areas," said Newsom. "These new sites will help us get available supply to some of the California communities most in need. I thank the Biden Administration for standing with us as we continue our efforts to safely, swiftly and equitably vaccinate all Californians."
Tuesday's California coronavirus press conference with Dr. Mark Ghaly started on a positive note: case numbers, hospitalizations and other key metrics dropping across the board.
Still, transmission remains quite high in most California communities.
Dr. Ghaly said a key to curbing COVID-19 spread is more widespread vaccination. Frustrations have been mounting for weeks as eligible seniors struggle to secure a vaccine appointment and providers say they aren't receiving nearly enough doses to keep up with demand.
There have been 3,523,111 doses administered in California as of Feb. 1, Ghaly said.
He said the state is "beginning to speed up" its vaccination pace, but didn't offer specifics on how California was planning to fix the problem of limited vaccine supply.
Newsom's Wednesday press conference comes as the governor's approval rating drops. A recall petition started by Republicans before the pandemic continues to gain steam.
A poll released Tuesday by the Public Policy Institute of California found just over half of Californians - 54% - approve of how Newsom is handling the job, suggesting the recall effort still has an uphill climb.
Having trouble loading the tracker above? Click here to open it in a new window.
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to give update on COVID-19, vaccine distribution
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News