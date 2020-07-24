Coronavirus California

WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to provide update on California's response to COVID-19

On Thursday, the number of positive cases in the state rose above 425,000.
Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to discuss on Friday at noon California's efforts to help essential workers during the pandemic as the state's confirmed coronavirus cases continue to grow.

On Wednesday, California's confirmed COVID-19 cases topped 409,000, surpassing New York for most in the nation. By Thursday, the number of positive cases in the state rose above 425,000.

Earlier this week, the governor said the state is working to procure millions of pieces of personal protective equipment (PPE) for frontline workers and business sectors.

RELATED: California sees record-breaking number of new cases, Gov. Newsom announces
EMBED More News Videos

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a record-breaking number of new coronavirus cases in a Wednesday press conference.



California used about 46 million masks per month, and the governor said a steady supply is needed to meet that rate.

Thousands of new cases have also been reported in Southern California, and more hospitals have become overwhelmed with new COVID-19 patients.

Newsom said the recent restrictions were to buy more time for hospitals to handle the surges.

Los Angeles, Riverside, Ventura, San Bernardino and Orange counties remain on the state's monitoring list, along with dozens of other counties.

RELATED: California reopening: Here's what's open or closed in LA, OC, IE, VC

The restrictions announced last week ordered all counties on the watch list to start the school year through distance learning. But, the governor said the state is working with each of the counties to try to bring kids back to campuses.

For more news coverage on COVID-19, go to ABC7.com/coronavirus

KFSN-TV contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicscaliforniagavin newsomface maskcoronavirus californiaschoolscoronaviruscovid 19 pandemiccaliforniacovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
LA County may be slowing spread of COVID-19, officials say
Expiring $600 weekly unemployment benefits creates uncertainty
LA recycling center helps unemployed make ends meet
COVID-19 in OC: County has 2nd-worst outbreak in state
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Expiring $600 weekly unemployment benefits creates uncertainty
NOAA issues La Nina watch for Southern California
Friends share Powerball jackpot win, keeping 1992 promise
OC's oldest Jane Doe cold case murder solved after 52 years
Video: Nearly 40 years of life savings stolen in brazen burglary
Dodgers' Mookie Betts kneels in Black Lives Matter pregame ceremony
Man gives Nazi salute in Torrance racist encounter caught on video
Show More
More than 75 hand sanitizers now being recalled by FDA
Woman refuses to let Postmates driver into LA building
Former employee sues Sam's Club after being forced to wear a mask
LA Apparel factory allowed to reopen after COVID-19 outbreak
FAA issues emergency inspections for Boeing 737 aircraft
More TOP STORIES News