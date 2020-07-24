WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to provide update on California's response to COVID-19

On Wednesday, California's confirmed COVID-19 cases topped 409,000, surpassing New York for most in the nation. By Thursday, the number of positive cases in the state rose above 425,000.
Earlier this week, the governor said the state is working to procure millions of pieces of personal protective equipment (PPE) for frontline workers and business sectors.
California used about 46 million masks per month, and the governor said a steady supply is needed to meet that rate.
Thousands of new cases have also been reported in Southern California, and more hospitals have become overwhelmed with new COVID-19 patients.
Newsom said the recent restrictions were to buy more time for hospitals to handle the surges.
Los Angeles, Riverside, Ventura, San Bernardino and Orange counties remain on the state's monitoring list, along with dozens of other counties.
The restrictions announced last week ordered all counties on the watch list to start the school year through distance learning. But, the governor said the state is working with each of the counties to try to bring kids back to campuses.
