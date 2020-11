COVID-19 cases in California hit 1 million mark

1 million cases in California



10 million cases in the U.S.



52 million cases globally



1 out of 378 Americans tested positive this week alone



Los Angeles County has now seen more than 7,200 deaths from the virus.





EMBED >More News Videos As COVID-19 cases rise in the state, 11 counties are moving backward on the state's reopening map.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- California hit the unfortunate milestone of 1 million coronavirus cases on Thursday afternoon amid talk of a possible new nationwide lockdown that could last six weeks.That means roughly one in 40 people in California have now tested positive since the pandemic began. California accounts for nearly 10 percent of all the virus cases in America.COVID-19 by the numbers:Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti says the spike may be driven by gatherings that included infected people who may not be showing symptoms."Those actions have made a patchwork of hotspots that could soon blanket our city," Garcetti said.The city is urging anyone who may have been exposed to get tested and stay away from others who may be vulnerable.California state officials say if the trends continue, many of the state's counties will move back onto the most restrictive tier for activities.