COVID-19 cases in California hit 1 million mark

That means roughly one in 40 people in California have now tested positive since the pandemic began. California accounts for nearly 10 percent of all the virus cases in America.
COVID-19 by the numbers:
- 1 million cases in California
- 10 million cases in the U.S.
- 52 million cases globally
- 1 out of 378 Americans tested positive this week alone
- Los Angeles County has now seen more than 7,200 deaths from the virus.
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti says the spike may be driven by gatherings that included infected people who may not be showing symptoms.
"Those actions have made a patchwork of hotspots that could soon blanket our city," Garcetti said.
The city is urging anyone who may have been exposed to get tested and stay away from others who may be vulnerable.
California state officials say if the trends continue, many of the state's counties will move back onto the most restrictive tier for activities.