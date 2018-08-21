SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) --District attorneys from several counties across California plan to hold a press conference in Orange County on Tuesday regarding the Golden State Killer case.
Joseph DeAngelo faces 13 murder charges for deaths that happened across the state in the 70s and 80s - including a couple in Dana Point and two women in Irvine. He is accused of other murders in Ventura, Goleta, Visalia and Rancho Cordova.
The location of Tuesday's press conference raises speculation that DeAngelo's first trial may be held in Santa Ana.
The Sacramento Bee reports that DeAngelo may be facing additional charges in Contra Costa. The 72-year-old former police officer is believed to be behind more than 50 rapes in Northern California. The Contra Costa district attorney is expected to be present at Tuesday's news conference.
DeAngelo is in jail in Sacramento. Prosecutors from around the state will be at the press conference in Santa Ana. They are expected to announce will they plan to hold the trial and additional charges could be announced.
Investigators said they used a public genealogy database to tie DeAngelo's DNA to items discarded at crime scenes.
