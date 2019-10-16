earthquake

California earthquake alerts to become available statewide

LOS ANGELES -- The California Governor's Office of Emergency Services says earthquake early warning alerts will become publicly available statewide starting Thursday.

The warnings produced by the ShakeAlert system will be pushed through a smartphone app and the same wireless notification system that issues Amber Alerts.

The system detects the start of an earthquake and calculates location, intensity and alerts areas where shaking is likely to occur.

The system's statewide debut coincides with the 30th anniversary of the Loma Prieta earthquake that ravaged the San Francisco Bay area on Oct. 17, 1989, as well as Thursday's annual Great Shakeout drill.

The alerts have been in development for years and last year were made broadly available to businesses, utilities, schools and other entities. The only current large-scale notification system is for Los Angeles County.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
safetygavin newsomearthquaketechnologycalifornia
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
EARTHQUAKE
6.4-magnitude quake shakes southern Philippines
Prepare for earthquakes - what you need to know
3.6-magnitude earthquake strikes near Ridgecrest
Pakistan earthquake kills 19, wounds 300
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4-year-old girl dies after being struck by SUV in Koreatown
Garcetti gives update on LA's homeless crisis, unveils Skid Row housing program
Fire near 57 Freeway in San Dimas closes several southbound lanes
Person killed in officer-involved shooting in Sherman Oaks
2 girls apprehended after another assault at Moreno Valley middle school
OC mosquitoes test positive for Saint Louis encephalitis
Woman killed at Santa Barbara home belonging to 'Tarzan' actor Ron Ely
Show More
Brawl breaks out at showing of 'Joker' movie in Burbank
La Habra High School student detained after bringing gun to campus
40 detained after police raid illegal gambling location in Long Beach
Crews working to contain Saddle Ridge Fire ahead of threatening strong winds
Suspect taken into custody after fatal hit-and-run in West LA, police say
More TOP STORIES News