California earthquake: Video shows massive boulders scattered on NorCal highway after quake

In the video you can see cars weaving through lanes to avoid the large rocks in the road.
The magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck south of Lake Tahoe just before 4 p.m., near the California-Nevada border.
Since the quake hit, there have been at least 40 aftershocks.
The quake was felt widely across Northern California and the Bay Area.
After the earthquake, Caltrans said it was detouring drivers on Highway 395 to State Route 182 near Bridgeport because of the fallen rocks.
Around 5:20 p.m., Highway 395 was back open from Bridgeport to the Nevada state line, the agency said.
Caltrans confirmed it responded to "several" rockslides Thursday night in northern Mono County due to the earthquake.
