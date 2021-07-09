earthquake

California earthquake: Video shows massive boulders scattered on NorCal highway after quake

By Kayla Galloway
Video shows boulders scattered on NorCal highway after earthquake

MONO COUNTY, Calif. -- Video shared with ABC7 shows boulders scattered in the road on Highway 395 near Coleville, a town in Mono County, following a magnitude 6 earthquake that jolted both sides of the California-Nevada border Thursday.

In the video you can see cars weaving through lanes to avoid the large rocks in the road.

The magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck south of Lake Tahoe just before 4 p.m., near the California-Nevada border.

Since the quake hit, there have been at least 40 aftershocks.

California quake: Several earthquakes centered near California-Nevada border felt across SF Bay Area

The quake was felt widely across Northern California and the Bay Area.

After the earthquake, Caltrans said it was detouring drivers on Highway 395 to State Route 182 near Bridgeport because of the fallen rocks.

Around 5:20 p.m., Highway 395 was back open from Bridgeport to the Nevada state line, the agency said.

Caltrans confirmed it responded to "several" rockslides Thursday night in northern Mono County due to the earthquake.

From wildfires to earthquakes, Southern Californians are often given reminders of the importance of having emergency preparedness kits.



