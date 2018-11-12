WILDFIRE

California Wildfires: Updates, maps, coverage of LA, Bay Area fires

EMBED </>More Videos

These are the five most destructive wildfires in California history when measured by the number of structures destroyed. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

California wildfires at both ends of the state are causing major destruction and taking lives.

As counties across California continue to be devastated by wildfires, the Camp Fire has become the most destructive in the state's history based on the number of structures destroyed. The Woolsey Fire in Malibu and surrounding areas has scorched 143 square miles and destroyed thousands of structures, including celebrity homes. See below for complete coverage, updates and maps of Bay Area and LA fires.

PHOTOS: Camp Fire burns through Butte County, California

PHOTOS: Woolsey Fire, Hill Fire burn through Ventura County, California

CAMP FIRE LATEST: 29 dead in Camp Fire in Butte County, 228 remain missing

WOOLSEY FIRE LATEST: Woolsey Fire: Chatsworth substation outage occurred minutes before blaze was reported, SoCal Edison says

Wildfire sizes explained

The deadliest wildfires in California history

California wildfires: Trump tweets new support of firefighters after threat to withhold federal payments

These aircraft are on the front lines of the fight against California wildfires

Woolsey Fire, Camp Fire claim homes of at least 39 firefighters across California

California fires from space: NOAA satellite imagery shows Woolsey Fire, Hill Fire, Camp Fire

California wildfires worsened by wind and drought - not bad management, scientists say

Woolsey Fire, LA Fires Coverage

FIRE MAP: Woolsey Fire burning in Ventura County, northwest LA County

Miley Cyrus, Gerard Butler among celebrities to lose homes in Woolsey Fire

Community center opens doors for Borderline victim families, Woolsey Fire evacuees in same week

'Bachelor' mansion apparently spared by Woolsey Fire in Southern California

Woolsey Fire whips up 'terrifying' firenado along Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu

Woolsey Fire destroys Paramount Ranch Western Town film set, home to 'Westworld,' other productions

Family loses home of 21 years to Woolsey Fire

Woolsey Fire animal rescue: Reporter helps burned cat get emergency care

Couple ignores Woolsey Fire evacuation orders, save neighbors' Malibu homes from burning

Stanley the Giraffe is OK after Woolsey Fire evacuations in Malibu

Bay Area California Fire Coverage

MAPS: A look at the Camp Fire in Butte County and other California fires

Camp Fire is now California's most destructive wildfire

Unhealthy air from Camp Fire continues to blanket Bay Area

VIDEO: Fire whirl whips around Camp Fire in Butte County

VIDEO: Man records as he and family escapes from flames
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
cal firewildfirefireCamp FireWoolsey FireCalifornia
WILDFIRE
New fire breaks out along 118 Freeway in Simi Valley area
Texas firefighters head west to help with California wildfires
Scientists: Wind, drought worsen fires, not bad management
Evacuation orders and road closures for Woolsey, Hill fires
More wildfire
Top Stories
New fire breaks out along 118 Freeway in Simi Valley area
Woolsey Fire burns 143 square miles, 20 percent containment
SCE: Substation outage occurred before Woolsey Fire reported
Marvel's Stan Lee has died at 95
Scientists: Wind, drought worsen fires, not bad management
Texas firefighters head west to help with California wildfires
12 crosses at Borderline Bar & Grill honor shooting victims
Agoura Hills restaurant gives meals to firefighters battling Woolsey Fire
Show More
Couple says they'll rebuild despite losing home in Woolsey Fire
Evacuation orders and road closures for Woolsey, Hill fires
Hill Fire: Firefighters gain upper hand, evacuations lifted
Wind-driven brush fire burns near CSU San Bernardino
29 dead in Camp Fire in Butte County, 228 remain missing
More News