Valentine's Day flowers galore at California Flower Mall in downtown LA

Flower mall open through Valentine's Day in downtown LA

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Valentine's Day is just around the corner, and as always, the California Flower Mall is there to help all procrastinators.

The last flurry begins. They'll be open from 4:30 a.m. Sunday, all night through Monday, and won't close until 8 p.m. on Valentine's Day.

The California Flower Mall is located at 825 South San Pedro Street in downtown Los Angeles. There, you'll find lush cut flowers such as roses and orchids, and even tropical and succulent plants.

The hardest part may be figuring out what you're going to buy.

Parking can be found nearby at 824 San Julian Street.

There are 30 small, family-owned businesses on-site, so you're not only helping keep yourself out of the dog house, but helping local families.

And a reminder, if things don't work out tomorrow at the Super Bowl in Inglewood, flowers always help.

For more information on the California Flower Mall, click here.

