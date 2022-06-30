gas prices

California gas prices will be even more expensive starting Friday - Here's why

The state sales tax on gas, the second-highest in the nation at 51.1 cents per gallon, will go up nearly another 3 cents on Friday
By
EMBED <>More Videos

CA gas prices will be even more expensive starting Friday. Here's why

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Just as gas prices are beginning to come down, California's gas tax is about to go up.

The state sales tax on gasoline, the second-highest in the nation at 51.1 cents per gallon, will go up nearly another 3 cents on Friday, part of an annual recalculation to keep up with inflation. from 50 cents per gallon to 53 cents per gallon.

Republicans have tried in vain to convince Democrats to suspend the sales tax for one year, arguing it would benefit taxpayers faster than a rebate check.

"The governor could have suspended the gas tax or stopped the gas tax increase that will happen on Friday, July 1. He did not," said Republican Assemblymember Vince Fong, vice chair of the Assembly Budget Committee. "In the face of rising inflation, Californians will see more costs in their everyday lives despite all the Governor's rhetoric."

A group sent Gov. Gavin Newsom a letter this week asking for a repeal.

"People are struggling right now," said Los Angeles resident Kevin Kiley. "They need relief right now."

Newsom and Democrats in the Legislature say they don't want to suspend the state's tax on gasoline because they don't trust the big oil companies and refineries to pass on the savings to drivers.

They agreed to suspend the state tax on diesel fuel because that tax is calculated differently.

"My sunglasses really took away from the eyeballs popping out of my head," said Danielle Perez, a Los Angeles resident. "That's nuts."

Bob van der Valk, who used to work for Chevron and is now the senior editor of the Bakken Oil Business Journal, is forecasting gas has peaked and the market has finally shifted back in the right direction.

"We've finally, I think, hit the mark where people are resisting just driving just to see grandma, and go to the grocery store three times a week," he said.

So who is to blame for the price not coming down? It's a combination of the market, refinery companies, and the gas stations themselves. However, it's also a case of where we live.

"You're on an island, all by yourself, with the California Resources Board ... gasoline, being one of a kind in the world, and it's more expensive to produce, and there's no back up once the refinery in California shuts down for maintenance," said Van der Valk.

So you might see fewer cars on the road this holiday weekend.

"I have to try and save as much as I can," said driver Laura Rios.

As of Wednesday evening, the average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in L.A. County dropping six-tenths of a cent to $6.337.



The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicscalifornialegislationmoneytraveltaxespoliticsgavin newsomeconomygas pricessouthern californiacalifornia legislationstate politicsfinancecalifornia
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
GAS PRICES
CA gas rebate: How much money will people get?
Did corporate greed fuel inflation? It's not the biggest culprit
Gas prices fall for 11th consecutive day in LA County, OC
Biden calls for 3-month federal gas tax holiday
TOP STORIES
Pizza delivery driver killed while helping assault victim: Deputies
93-year-old Moreno Valley homeowner shoots, injures intruder
Riverside father accused of suffocating crying baby daughter
Woman hospitalized after home explosion in Victorville
WeHo cuts sheriff budget, replace 4 deputies with security ambassadors
Olympian's stolen gold medal recovered in Anaheim
Can strippers predict a recession?
Show More
Mongols club trial: Relationship between leader, officer questioned
Video shows car plowing into power pole in San Pedro
Menifee desalination plant to provide clean groundwater for thousands
U.S. buys 105 million COVID vaccine doses for fall campaign
New road closure at Griffith Park aimed at keeping bicyclists safe
More TOP STORIES News