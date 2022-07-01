gas prices

California's gas tax increased another 3 cents. Here's what you need to know

The state's sales tax on gasoline is the second-highest in the nation now at around 54 cents per gallon.
By
California gas tax increase kicks in. What you need to know

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Just when Californians were paying near record-high prices at the pump, the state's gas tax increased on Friday.

California's sales tax on gasoline, the second-highest in the nation now at around 54 cents per gallon, went up nearly another 3 cents. The increase is part of an annual recalculation to keep up with inflation - approved by state lawmakers back in 2017.

Republicans had tried in vain to convince Democrats to suspend the sales tax for one year, arguing it would benefit taxpayers faster than a rebate check.

"The governor could have suspended the gas tax or stopped the gas tax increase that will happen on Friday, July 1. He did not," Republican Assemblymember Vince Fong, vice chair of the Assembly Budget Committee, said earlier this week. "In the face of rising inflation, Californians will see more costs in their everyday lives despite all the Governor's rhetoric."

A group sent Gov. Gavin Newsom a letter this week asking for a repeal.

"I work for gas. Minimum wage job and I work for gas," one college student told Eyewitness News at a Canyon Country gas station.

Newsom and Democrats in the Legislature said they didn't want to suspend the state's tax on gasoline because they don't trust the big oil companies and refineries to pass on the savings to drivers.

They agreed to suspend the state tax on diesel fuel because that tax is calculated differently.

Bob van der Valk, who used to work for Chevron and is now the senior editor of the Bakken Oil Business Journal, is forecasting gas has peaked and the market has finally shifted back in the right direction.

"We've finally, I think, hit the mark where people are resisting just driving just to see grandma, and go to the grocery store three times a week," he said.

So who is to blame for the price not coming down? It's a combination of the market, refinery companies, and the gas stations themselves. However, it's also a case of where we live.

"You're on an island, all by yourself, with the California Resources Board ... gasoline, being one of a kind in the world, and it's more expensive to produce, and there's no back up once the refinery in California shuts down for maintenance," said Van der Valk.

So you might see fewer cars on the road this holiday weekend.

As of Friday, the average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in L.A. County dropped 1.9 cents to $6.308.



The Associated Press contributed to this report.
