Gas tax, student loan protections and other California laws going into effect July 1

Additional gas tax

Expanded ban on buying more than one handgun

More protections for student loan borrowers

Mental health outpatient treatment

Closing juvenile prisons by 2023

Wildfire recovery help

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10832156" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> California will ban evictions for unpaid rent through the end of September and will use federal money to pay off eligible tenants' debt.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10738474" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A bill proposed by Fresno Assemblymember Jim Patterson aimed at helping survivors of human trafficking will now head to the State Senate.

Another round of gas tax increases, new student loan protections and wildfire recovery assistance are just some of several California laws taking effect on July 1.Here's a look at the new laws taking effect Thursday, as the state begins a new fiscal year:Californians will start paying a little more at the pump as the state's gas tax increases another .06 cents.It increases the state's gas tax to more than 51 cents per gallon -- that's the highest in the country. The gas tax was signed back in 2017 and goes up each year to help fund road and bridge repairs.One of the most recent projects the state saw that was funded with the tax fund was the State Route 99 bridge project that closed the highway from 47th Avenue to the U.S. 50 connector for four days. State Republican leaders say the increase will cost drivers in the state and extra $83 million.Among the other new laws going into effect is a measure expanding California's ban on buying more than one handgun in a 30-day period to include semiautomatic centerfire rifles. That includes some rifles that meet California's definition of an assault rifle.Then a big new law for student loan borrowers goes into effect. It appoints someone to advocate for and investigate complaints from borrowers faced with predatory practices.Laura's Law, a 2002 measure that allows judges to require intensive mental health outpatient treatment, becomes permanent. To qualify a person must have a serious mental illness and recent history of psychiatric hospitalizations, incarceration or violent behavior.On Tuesday, the state also implemented a new law that requires its three prisons for juveniles to stop accepting new admissions and in 2023.Plus portions of two laws designed to help homeowners who lose property in wildfires during states of emergency take effect, including provisions for coverage of living expenses.