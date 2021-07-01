politics

Gas tax, student loan protections and other California laws going into effect July 1

Here's a look at the new laws taking effect July 1, as the state begins a new fiscal year.

Another round of gas tax increases, new student loan protections and wildfire recovery assistance are just some of several California laws taking effect on July 1.

Here's a look at the new laws taking effect Thursday, as the state begins a new fiscal year:

Additional gas tax


Californians will start paying a little more at the pump as the state's gas tax increases another .06 cents.

It increases the state's gas tax to more than 51 cents per gallon -- that's the highest in the country. The gas tax was signed back in 2017 and goes up each year to help fund road and bridge repairs.

One of the most recent projects the state saw that was funded with the tax fund was the State Route 99 bridge project that closed the highway from 47th Avenue to the U.S. 50 connector for four days. State Republican leaders say the increase will cost drivers in the state and extra $83 million.

Expanded ban on buying more than one handgun


Among the other new laws going into effect is a measure expanding California's ban on buying more than one handgun in a 30-day period to include semiautomatic centerfire rifles. That includes some rifles that meet California's definition of an assault rifle.

More protections for student loan borrowers


Then a big new law for student loan borrowers goes into effect. It appoints someone to advocate for and investigate complaints from borrowers faced with predatory practices.

Mental health outpatient treatment


Laura's Law, a 2002 measure that allows judges to require intensive mental health outpatient treatment, becomes permanent. To qualify a person must have a serious mental illness and recent history of psychiatric hospitalizations, incarceration or violent behavior.

Closing juvenile prisons by 2023


On Tuesday, the state also implemented a new law that requires its three prisons for juveniles to stop accepting new admissions and in 2023.

Wildfire recovery help


Plus portions of two laws designed to help homeowners who lose property in wildfires during states of emergency take effect, including provisions for coverage of living expenses.

