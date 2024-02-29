Longtime Newsom donor exempt from California minimum wage law, report says

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom is facing scrutiny over the state's new minimum wage law following a report that appears to have uncovered one of his longtime donors benefited from an exemption in the law.

It was no secret when the $20 minimum wage law was announced that places like Panera Bread would be exempt and many people wondered why.

The reason given was that the restaurant, viewed by most people as "fast food," bakes its own bread. In fact, the exemption is pretty specific, intended for chains that not only bake bread but sell it as a standalone item.

Bloomberg News uncovered that a billionaire restaurant owner in the Bay Area who owns two dozen Panera franchises has donated at least $173,000 to Newsom since 2021.

That franchise owner, Greg Flynn, was quoted in 2022, saying the wage increase bill would "all but kill" the franchising business model in the state. Now the top Republican in the California Assembly has called for an investigation, labeling the deal as crooked.

In a statement to ABC News, a Newsom spokesperson said the minimum wage law was "the result of countless hours of negotiations with dozens of stakeholders over two years."

The bill's lead author is Pasadena Assemblyman Chris Holden. When asked about the exemption reported by Bloomberg, his chief of staff responded, "We don't know how that came about."

Most fast-food chains are not exempt from this law, such as McDonald's and Chipotle. Chipotle said it is considering a price increase to offset the extra expense.

That state minimum wage increase takes effect on April 1.