Arnold Schwarzenegger meets with families of Israeli hostages

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KABC) -- Former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger met with family members of three Israelis who were kidnapped by Hamas during the Oct. 7 attacks.

The meeting was held Friday at Schwarzenegger's office in Santa Monica and was arranged by the Museum of Tolerance Jerusalem.

The attendees included Jacob Bohbot, whose brother was kidnapped from the Tribe of Nova Music Festival where hundreds were killed. Bar Rudaeff, a security team member at a kibbutz whose father was taken hostage by Hamas, also met with the former governor.

Also in attendance was 14-year-old Ella Shani, whose father was killed in the attacks. Her cousin was also kidnapped that day but was among the hostages released this week.

"I think this is a story that everyone in the world needs to hear," Schwarzenegger said. "Not just once, but as many times as possible, because it shows, once again, what hate can do."

The Israel defense forces say at least 136 hostages are still being held in Gaza.