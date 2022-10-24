Planning on voting in November? Today's your last day to register to vote

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- If you're planning on voting in next month's election, Monday is the last day to register to vote.

Early voting locations have been open since Oct. 10.

On Sunday, Gov. Gavin Newsom vowed he would serve a full four-year term if reelected in November, trying again to knock down speculation that he wants to replace Democrat Joe Biden on the ballot should he not seek a second term.

Newsom made the promise during an hourlong debate with his Republican challenger, state Sen. Brian Dahle - the only time the two candidates will meet face to face before voting ends on Nov. 8.

Newsom is expected to easily win reelection in November more than one year after beating back a recall attempt fueled by anger at his pandemic policies - which included the nation's first statewide stay-at-home order.

He has barely campaigned in California this year, instead spending money on ads in challenging Republican leaders Florida and Texas - potential opponents in a presidential election.

If you're wondering if you can still vote if you miss the deadline to register, the short answer is yes.

The Conditional Voter Registration law is essentially a safety net for Californians who miss the deadline to register to vote or update their voter registration information for an election.

Eligible citizens who need to register or re-register to vote within 14 days of an election can complete this process at their county elections office, polling place or vote center.

Your ballot will be counted once your county elections office completes the voter registration verification process.

Visit caearlyvoting.sos.ca.gov for a list of early voting locations where you can complete the Same Day Voter Registration Process.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.