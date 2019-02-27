California has 16 percent chance of volcanic eruption

We've all been told to prepare for "the big one," but scientists say there is a different natural disaster we may not be ready for.

The U.S. Geological Survey reports there is a 16 percent possibility of a small to moderate volcanic eruption happening in California within the next 30 years. Just to compare, scientists say there's a 22 percent possibility of "the big one" along the San Andreas Fault during the same time frame.

California has eight volcanic areas, putting 200,000 people at risk of an eruption.
