California lawmakers advance bill to cool down outside areas at schools

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- As California grapples with how to deal with heat waves made more intense by climate change, schools in the state may soon have to come up with plans for cooling down outside play areas by planting more trees and replacing surfaces like asphalt that swelter on hot days.

The state Senate passed the legislation that would require public and charter schools and districts to strategize on how to introduce more shade on campus, plant gardens and replace surfaces that hold on to a lot of heat with alternatives such as grass and wood chips. They have a 2027 deadline to start implementing their plans.

"We needed this a long time ago," said state Sen. Caroline Menjivar, a Democrat representing the San Fernando Valley in Los Angeles County. "We are making up for the decades of delay that we're in right now."

Only a handful of state senators voted against the bill. It would still need approval in the state Assembly.