Coronavirus response: California to receive more than 200 million masks per month, Gov. Newsom says

By Jobina Fortson
Gov. Gavin Newsom says he's put together a deal to buy hundreds of millions of desperately needed N95 masks.

"In the last 48 hours we have secured through a consortia of non-profits and a manufacturer here in the state of California upwards of 200 million masks on a monthly basis," said Newsom.

The governor revealed the news on "The Rachael Maddow Show" on Tuesday night. Newsom said California will have enough masks to meet demand, adding that there may even be enough to send to other states.

Is California's 'peak' coming next week? Here's what experts say
As the Bay Area continues it's fourth week sheltering in place, there are positive signs that California is beginning to flatten the curve. One of those signs is an updated projection showing California's peak might come sooner than some expected.


The governor said the state has already distributed more than 41 million masks. One million of them have come from the federal government.

Newsom announced earlier the nation's most populous state would also share some of its ventilators, a necessary tool to keep struggling patients breathing, with the national stockpile even as it hunts for more of its own supplies. Newsom suggested that New York may be one of the states to receive the ventilators, but he said the federal government was best poised to decide where they were needed most.

"We're very proud to be able to extend a hand of support with those 500 ventilators and send them back east," Newsom said during a news conference. But he said the state is "not naive" to its own needs.

"We need to continue to procure more ventilators," he said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
