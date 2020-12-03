mystery

Another mysterious silver monolith appears at top of California hiking trail

ATASCADERO, Calif. -- A monolith has been spotted in Southern California that appears to be similar to one discovered in the Utah desert and another that was found in Romania.

It's unclear who placed the monolith on a hiking trail in Atascadero, about halfway between San Francisco and Los Angeles, our sister station KFSN reported Wednesday. The tall, silver structure drew hikers to the area after photos were posted on social media.

The appearance of the California monolith came after several athletes posted on Instagram and YouTube that they were part of a group in Utah that pushed down the hollow stainless-steel structure and took it away in a wheelbarrow. A similar structure that appeared last week in Romania has also disappeared.

RELATED: Mysterious silver monolith found in Utah desert has disappeared
EMBED More News Videos

Officials in Utah discovered a mysterious-looking, chrome monolith standing upright deep in a remote desert.



The gleaming monolith found deep in the Utah desert was striking, a mysterious beacon that immediately captured the attention of a world grappling with a punishing pandemic casting a pall over the holiday season.

Revealed publicly shortly before Thanksgiving, it drew hundreds of people to remote, red-rock country to see and touch the otherworldly edifice that evoked both science-fiction films and the state's famous land-art works.

But the newcomers also flattened plants with their cars and left behind human waste in the bathroom-free backcountry.

Two men known for extreme sports in Utah's sweeping outdoor landscapes say it was that kind of damage that made them step in late at night and tear it down.

Sylvan Christensen and Andy Lewis have large online followings for their posts about skydiving-like BASE jumping and slacklining, which is like walking an outdoor tightrope.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycaliforniamysteryartsocietycalifornia
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
MYSTERY
Visitor: Utah monolith toppled by group who said 'leave no trace'
Mysterious monolith found in Utah desert has disappeared
Mysterious chrome monolith discovered in Utah
Mysterious lights spotted flashing in Houston sky
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Silverado Canyon blaze prompts mandatory evacuations
Map: Mandatory evacuations ordered for OC's Bond Fire
Garcetti urges Angelenos to stay home whenever possible
200-acre brush fire in Nuevo prompts evacuations
Anthony Davis finalizing $190 million contract with Lakers
IE megachurch pastor dies days after testing positive for COVID
Los Angeles to pay $800 to out-of-work restaurant employees, Garcetti says
Show More
Brush fire near Corona Airport grows to 105 acres
LA County seeing 'terrifying increases' in COVID-19 cases
SoCal weather: Red-flag conditions continue Thursday
Jewish doctor treats COVID-19 patient covered in Nazi tattoos
Jupiter, Saturn to form bright 'double planet' days before Christmas
More TOP STORIES News