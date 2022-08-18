Fatalities reported after 2 planes collide during landing at NorCal airport

Multiple fatalities were reported after two planes collided at Watsonville Municipal Airport.

WATSONVILLE, Calif. -- Multiple fatalities are reported after two planes collided while attempting to land at the same time at a Northern California airport Thursday afternoon.

The California Highway Patrol said that at approximately 2:56 p.m. multiple agencies responded to a report of a mid-air plane collision at Watsonville Municipal Airport. Watsonville is a city in Santa Cruz County.

According to a representative from the Federal Aviation Administration, the two planes involved were a twin-engine Cessna 340 and a single-engine Cessna 152. The status of the victims is still unknown.

No injuries were reported to anyone one the ground.

CHP is assisting and will be closing several roads on the north side and northwest of Watsonville Airport:

