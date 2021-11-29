port of los angeles

Port of Hueneme using Naval Base Ventura County to ease shipping congestion for holiday shopping

Port of Hueneme has an agreement with Naval Base Ventura County to use a wharf, two buildings and land, reports say.
California port, naval base vie to ease shipping congestion

OXNARD, Calif. -- Officials are using a California naval base to help alleviate congestion at Los Angeles County ports in time for holiday shopping.

The Ventura County Star reports Sunday that the Port of Hueneme has an agreement with Naval Base Ventura County to use a wharf, two buildings and land inside the base.

Base spokesman Drew Verbis says the wharf is typically used by the Navy to tie up war ships.

READ ALSO | Buttigieg touts progress in clearing backlogs at ports of Los Angeles, Long Beach
A day after President Biden signed the infrastructure package, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg touted efforts to clear the backlogs at SoCal's ports.



He says the joint-use agreement dates back to 2002 but this is the first time in more than a decade that it has been activated. It was activated earlier this month.

The goal is to help alleviate port congestion to the south. Ships have been waiting offshore to unload their goods at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach.

READ ALSO | President Biden signs $1.2 trillion infrastructure package
The $1 trillion infrastructure bill that President Joe Biden signs into law represents a historic achievement at a time of deeply fractured politics.



Related topics:
politicslos angeleslong beachlos angeles countyventura countylong beacheconomysouthern californianavystate politicslos angelesport of los angelesport of long beachcalifornia
