burglary

Video shows dozens of burglars run through California clothing store in latest retail heist

Clothing store Prime 356 says this is the second time they've been hit in a month.
EMBED <>More Videos

Video shows chain of burglars emptying out Oakland store

OAKLAND, Calif. -- As cities around California grapple with a string of organized retail thefts, a store in Oakland says it was hit hard Monday.

RELATED: Organized thieves hit high-end California stores amid trend

New video shows the burglary at the Prime 356 clothing store. Prime 365 says more than 30 burglars ran through their store.

In the video, you can see a long line of people rushing in, and in once instance, even pushing each other out of the way to grab hats off a shelf:
EMBED More News Videos

The clothing store, 356 Prime, says this is the second time they've been hit in about a month's time.



Police say they are looking to identify any suspects.

On a GoFundMe page - store management says this is the second time they've been burglarized in the past month.

The store says it did what it could to improve security after the first incident and find it "disheartening" to be hit again just one month later.

WATCH: Video shows decimated San Francisco Louis Vuitton store after massive smash-and-grab robbery
EMBED More News Videos

Multiple suspects have been arrested after a Louis Vuitton store in San Francisco was hit by thieves.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
californiaburglarytheftclothingcaught on videoretailsurveillance video
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BURGLARY
Santa Ana complex seeing spike in brazen burglaries
Broken street lights spark worry among Valley Village residents
Car owner shoots alleged catalytic-converter thief near Expo Park
San Fernando Valley burglary suspect captured after manhunt
TOP STORIES
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Recent flash mob robberies bring out more security for Black Friday
Citadel Outlets open early for Black Friday shopping
Chase of box truck ends with suspect arrested in Compton
Massive blaze rips through commercial building south of DTLA
Thousands in SoCal without power on Thanksgiving during high winds
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Show More
Dwayne Johnson gifts custom truck to SoCal fan
Wind destroys Burbank studio construction project
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Customers with prepaid meals arrive to find IE Boston Market closed
South African scientists detect new COVID variant amid spike
More TOP STORIES News