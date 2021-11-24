Video shows dozens of burglars run through California clothing store in latest retail heist

RELATED: Organized thieves hit high-end California stores amid trend
New video shows the burglary at the Prime 356 clothing store. Prime 365 says more than 30 burglars ran through their store.
In the video, you can see a long line of people rushing in, and in once instance, even pushing each other out of the way to grab hats off a shelf:
Police say they are looking to identify any suspects.
On a GoFundMe page - store management says this is the second time they've been burglarized in the past month.
The store says it did what it could to improve security after the first incident and find it "disheartening" to be hit again just one month later.
WATCH: Video shows decimated San Francisco Louis Vuitton store after massive smash-and-grab robbery