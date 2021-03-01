Coronavirus California

California revenues soar as rich get richer during pandemic

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- California is billions of dollars ahead of its tax collections projections despite many people being out of work because of the pandemic.

The state lost 1.6 million jobs in 2020 and nearly half a million people stopped looking for work.

But California's income tax collections in January were $7.5 billion more than projected, putting the state $10.5 billion ahead for the fiscal year that began on July 1.

California has a $15 billion surplus to spend this year.

RELATED: California Gov. Gavin Newsom signs $7.6 billion stimulus package with $600 stimulus payments
EMBED More News Videos

Gov. Newsom signed a $7.6 billion COVID relief package that will give at least $600 payments to 5.7 million people while setting aside more than $2 billion in grants for small businesses.



If trends continue, the state could add another $4 billion to that total.

The state has already approved a $7.6 billion coronavirus aid package.

The Legislature will likely approve more aid for businesses this week. Lawmakers had planned to pass a bill last Monday that would have let businesses deduct up to $150,000 in expenses covered by federal loans from their state taxes -- a $2 billion benefit over six years. But they decided to amend the bill to let businesses deduct more than $150,000 from their taxes, raising the price tag for the state to about $2.3 billion, Newsom said.

Once that law is passed, it will bring the total state stimulus package to just under $10 billion.

"That's big even for California standards,'' Gov. Gavin Newsom said.

The package includes $3.7 billion to pay at least $600 in one-time payments to about 5.7 million people. Most of these people will get the money by claiming the California earned income tax credit on their tax returns. In general, those are people who make $30,000 per year or less.

The money will also go to people who earn under $75,000 per year and use an individual taxpayer identification number to file their income taxes. These are people who don't have Social Security numbers, including immigrants who were ineligible for the federal stimulus payments Congress approved last year.

WATCH: Gov. Newsom discusses CA coronavirus relief package
EMBED More News Videos

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a state-sized coronavirus relief package aimed at helping lower-income people weather what they hope is the last legs of the pandemic.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscaliforniagavin newsomcoronavirus californiacoronavirusstimulus fundscovid 19 vaccinecovid 19
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Newsom announces plan to reopen public schools this month
7 more CA counties to join red tier Tuesday
OC high school athletes practice after getting OK to resume outdoor sports
More vaccines expected in California next month, Newsom says
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newsom announces plan to reopen public schools this month
LA County vaccination sites expand eligibility
Massive tree crashes down on Santa Ana neighborhood
Stimulus check updates: What to expect from Senate this week
Day-use reservations no longer needed at Yosemite
Wolf tracked near Yosemite park for first time in 100 years
Johnson & Johnson's COVID vaccine headed to CA
Show More
Golden Globe winners 2021: See the full list
Should Kobe be the new NBA logo?
2 people dead, 2 deputies injured after crash in Jurupa Valley
Bay Area woman's missing dog found 600 miles away in Mexico
Pink's Hot Dogs in Hollywood reopening after monthslong closure
More TOP STORIES News