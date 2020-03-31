Coronavirus California

Coronavirus: California schools may stay closed through end of school year, superintendent says

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- California schools may remain closed through the end of the school year as a precaution due to the coronavirus pandemic, the state superintendent said in a press release Tuesday.

California's State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond explained that "it appears" that students will not be returning to campus before the end of the school year as a result of the social distancing guidelines and safety of the students.

Thurmond went on to say this does not mean that school is over, but that educators should continue to put their efforts into delivering education through social-distance learning. He added that the state is coordinating with districts across California to determine technology gaps and to provide devices and internet access to all students without both.

Thurmond is expected to hold a virtual news conference at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday to provide additional information.

Click or tap here to see document in another window

For more news coverage on the coronavirus and COVID-19 go to ABC30.com/coronavirus
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationhealthsocial distancingeducationcoronavirus californiaschoolscoronavirusshelter in place
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
Coronavirus: USC sued over campus fee refunds
Coronavirus updates: Daily briefings from local, state officials
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19 treatment: SoCal doctor discusses remdesivir, plasma, herd immunity
Coronavirus could worsen impact of SoCal heat wave
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
Professor researching COVID-19 killed in apparent murder-suicide
Show More
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Man struck by car during San Fernando Valley street takeover
Tips to cut energy bills amid coronavirus stay-at-home orders
Coronavirus updates: Daily briefings from local, state officials
Kobe Bryant crash: Unauthorized photos prompt legislation
More TOP STORIES News