Coronavirus: California schools may stay closed through end of school year, superintendent says

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- California schools may remain closed through the end of the school year as a precaution due to the coronavirus pandemic, the state superintendent said in a press release Tuesday.California's State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond explained that "it appears" that students will not be returning to campus before the end of the school year as a result of the social distancing guidelines and safety of the students.Thurmond went on to say this does not mean that school is over, but that educators should continue to put their efforts into delivering education through social-distance learning. He added that the state is coordinating with districts across California to determine technology gaps and to provide devices and internet access to all students without both.Thurmond is expected to hold a virtual news conference at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday to provide additional information.