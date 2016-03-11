Parking lots partially reopen at 27 California state parks

SAN FRANCISCO -- The parking lots of 27 California state parks have partially reopened weeks after the 280 state parks and beaches closed their parking lots to discourage non-local visitors.
State officials said Tuesday parking lots were partially reopened at Jack London State Historic Park in Sonoma County, Lake Oroville State Recreation Area in Butte County and several state beaches in Orange County, including Huntington, Bolsa Chica and Crystal Cove, among others.
Gloria Sandoval, the deputy director of California's state parks department, says even though there is increased access at some parks and beaches, officials are still encouraging people to stay close to home.
Visitors are advised to check online before making plans to see if the park or beach they visit is open, what new visitor guidelines are in place and if parking is available.
Here is list of parks that now have limited parking:
Butte County
Lake Oroville State Recreation Area
El Dorado County
Ed Z'berg Sugar Pine Point State Park
Emerald Bay State Park
Folsom Lake State Recreation Area (also in Sacramento and Placer counties)
Lake Valley State Recreation Area
Washoe Meadows State Park
Kern County
Onyx Ranch
Nevada County
Donner Memorial State Park
Orange County
Bolsa Chica State Beach
Doheny State Beach
Huntington State Beach
San Clemente State Beach
Crystal Cove State Beach
Placer County
Auburn State Recreation Area
Kings Beach State Recreation Area
Riverside County
Lake Perris State Recreation Area
San Benito County
Hollister Hills State Vehicular Recreation Area
Santa Cruz County
Henry Cowell Redwoods State Park
The Forest of Nisene Marks State Park
Wilder Ranch State Park
Shasta County
McArthur-Burney Falls Memorial State Park
Sonoma County
Armstrong Redwoods State Natural Reserve
Austin Creek State Recreation Area
Jack London State Historic Park
Sugarloaf Ridge State Park
Trione-Annadel State Park
Tuolumne County
Columbia State Historic Park
