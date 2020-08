EMBED >More News Videos Millions of out-of-work Californians will soon be able to receive an additional $300 in unemployment benefits.

Millions of out-of-work Californians will soon be getting an extra $300 a week in unemployment benefits.The state's Employment Development Office says it will begin processing the payments Sept. 7.This comes after the federal government approved California's application for funding for the program after a $600 weekly payment expired last month.People who are eligible will receive the supplemental payment for at least three weeks.