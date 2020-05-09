ABC7 Solutions

California jobless rates: LA ranks high in WalletHub's list of cities with highest unemployment growth

At least four Southland cities, including Los Angeles, ranked high in WalletHub's list of cities with the biggest growth in unemployment amid the COVID-19 crisis. But the company says L.A. has a unique saving grace.
At least four Southland cities, including Los Angeles, ranked high in WalletHub's list of cities with the biggest growth in unemployment amid the COVID-19 crisis. But the company says L.A. has a unique saving grace.

Jill Gonzalez with WalletHub joined ABC7 via Skype on Friday.

MORE: Here's who is hiring in SoCal amid coronavirus economic slowdown

On your top 25 list, Long Beach, Santa Clarita, Los Angeles, and Glendale are listed as cities with the biggest growth in unemployment due to the coronavirus. How did you come up with that?
"These are all numbers directly from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, and they're judging not only the changes from year to year, but also essentially from the beginning of this year until the end of March. So although these numbers seem dire, and they are, unfortunately once we get the April numbers, the May numbers in, we might see them increase even more."

How do those rates compare to last year?
"Right now, in the top 25 or so, in cities that have the biggest increases in unemployment are Long Beach, Santa Clarita and L.A. are 16, 17 and 18. Glendale ranks 22. They're all hovering around the 40% mark, which means there's been a 40% increase in jobs lost."

From your perspective what are the estimates for how long it will take unemployment rates to return to pre-crisis levels?
"We've seen the jobs lost mark hit 33 million. Unfortunately, I think that's probably going to hit 40 million nationwide before we start to get back to really getting these jobs back. If you think about it, the travel industry, tourism, the restaurant industry that the L.A. area knows very well, those jobs are just not going to be available when things start to reopen. These numbers, obviously, seem large and are large. But you compare it to places that have been hit doubly that the L.A. area, and there's one thing that really is the saving grace in L.A. and that's that it is now this hub for technologies, the Silicon Beach mindset and mentality especially to a lot of the newer businesses there, that's a saving grace right now. So those businesses, those jobs remain intact, and that's something that can be built upon as things start to open up again."

To view the full list, visit:
www.wallethub.com

MORE: Here's what you need to know if you're looking to get hired during COVID-19 pandemic
EMBED More News Videos

If you're looking for a job, here's what you need to know to give yourself an advantage during the coronavirus pandemic.



MORE: Why California's Employment Development Department is drowning in unemployment claims
EMBED More News Videos

To date, more than 3.3 million Californians have filed for unemployment. It's an unprecedented number that has the Employment Development Department call center drowning with about 13 million calls a week.



MORE: 19% of the CA workforce file for unemployment, many haven't received benefits
EMBED More News Videos

A record 3.7 million people have filed jobless claims in the last six weeks, according to data from the U.S. Department of Labor. About 43% have yet to see benefits.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careerssouthern californiaunemployment californiaunemploymentjobsabc7 solutions
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC7 SOLUTIONS
Sprouts hiring across SoCal with virtual career fairs for veterans
Ralphs hiring more than 500 workers in SoCal
SOCAL JOBS: Northgate Market hiring 150 employees
LA day care centers give glimpse of the future of classrooms
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SoCal heat wave: What's open, what's closed this weekend
Officer injured, suspect dead after shooting in Pasadena
Sens. Harris, Sanders, Markey propose $2K monthly payments amid pandemic
OC hair and nail spa owner says she's keeping doors open
Some COVID-19 patients unknowingly losing oxygen at dangerous levels
90-year-old flower shop reopens ahead of Mother's Day
COVID updates: Daily briefings from state, local officials
Show More
Newest Gerber Baby makes history
LA County beaches may reopen as early as next week
Newsom signs order to send every registered Californian a mail-in ballot
LA County flower shops among businesses allowed to reopen
Newsom hints Phase 3 of reopening CA is closer than we thought
More TOP STORIES News