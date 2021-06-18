Calif. health officials to give update on electronic vaccination verification system

Governor Newsom is not terming the program a vaccine "passport" or saying it will be required. But it will serve as an electronic version of the paper card that Americans receive when they get their COVID-19 shots.
"It's basically taking a card that is a physical card and digitizing it, but for those that want vaccine verification if you had a card, it's like a drivers license, if you lose your drives license what do you do, this allows you to have something in your digital wallet," said Newsom.
The standard paper cards handed out with vaccinations have been found to be easy to be forged.
State officials are warning Californians not to make or sell fake cards, a crime punishable as a federal offense.
Electronic verification of vaccination has been a controversial issue, with some critics fearing a mandatory "vaccine passport" that will violate privacy rights.
"It's not a requirement. It's just the ability now to have an electronic version of that paper version," said Newsom
Only Hawaii and New York so far have implemented any form of vaccine passport.