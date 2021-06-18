Reopening California

Calif. health officials to give update on electronic vaccination verification system

EMBED <>More Videos

CA working on electronic vaccination proof, Newsom says

California state health officials are expected to announce details of a digital vaccine verification system today.

Governor Newsom is not terming the program a vaccine "passport" or saying it will be required. But it will serve as an electronic version of the paper card that Americans receive when they get their COVID-19 shots.

"It's basically taking a card that is a physical card and digitizing it, but for those that want vaccine verification if you had a card, it's like a drivers license, if you lose your drives license what do you do, this allows you to have something in your digital wallet," said Newsom.

The standard paper cards handed out with vaccinations have been found to be easy to be forged.

California bar owner arrested for selling fake vaccination cards
EMBED More News Videos

The owner of a San Joaquin County bar was arrested this week for allegedly selling fake COVID-19 vaccination cards.



State officials are warning Californians not to make or sell fake cards, a crime punishable as a federal offense.

Electronic verification of vaccination has been a controversial issue, with some critics fearing a mandatory "vaccine passport" that will violate privacy rights.

RELATED: Cal/OSHA board votes to end face mask requirements in the workplace for vaccinated employees

"It's not a requirement. It's just the ability now to have an electronic version of that paper version," said Newsom

Only Hawaii and New York so far have implemented any form of vaccine passport.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessvaccinesgavin newsomface maskcoronavirus californiacovid 19 vaccinereopening californiacalifornia
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
REOPENING CALIFORNIA
Cal/OSHA votes to allow fully vaccinated workers to ditch face masks
50K Six Flags tickets announced as new vaccine incentive
LA seeing lowest COVID-19 rate of U.S. metro areas
What to expect at LAX now that CA is reopened
TOP STORIES
Suspect killed, security guard wounded in Highland Park shooting
CA will stop giving unemployment benefits to people not looking for jobs
Here's what will be closed or open for Juneteenth
Lucerne Valley hit-and-run: Surviving victim's mother speaks out
Family says mortuary gave them leftover ashes of other people, not their mom
Couple set for arraignment in killing of Aiden Leos
Cal/OSHA votes to allow fully vaccinated workers to ditch face masks
Show More
Grandfather with Alzheimer's gives Navy-bound grandson's 1st salute
President Obama on healing US racial divide
Dangerous chase ends in NoHo with suspect in custody
Clippers could advance in front of full Staples Center crowd
CA Flex Alert extended through Friday amid extreme heat
More TOP STORIES News