What time do polls open and close? Here's what to expect at voting locations across SoCal

The coronavirus pandemic has transformed Election Day into election month for many places across the state. County election officials mailed ballots to all active registered voters for the first time this year to encourage them to avoid in-person polling places during the pandemic.
There's little drama at the top of the ticket, where Democrat Joe Biden is expected to easily win the state's 55 electoral votes. Elsewhere, voters will decide the fate of a dozen ballot measures and some closely contested U.S. House races.
In Los Angeles County, 3.1 votes have been cast and counted leading up to Election Day and more will be cast once polls open at 7 a.m.
"Bring your mask. Expected poll workers to be outfitted in PPE, hand sanitizer for everybody and yes, the voting equipment will be wiped down and sanitized before and after every voter, but that may add a few more minutes to the experience," said California Secretary of State Alex Padilla.
Padilla also noted it's important for people to know their rights as voters.
"As long as you're in line by 8 o'clock on election night, you will get an opportunity to vote," he said.
Voters can still drop off ballots at official drop box locations and eligible individuals who have not registered to vote can also do so Tuesday.
Although many will be anxiously awaiting the election results, particularly in the presidential race, Padilla says close contests could take days or weeks to count.
"If the presidential contest is too close to call on election night, it's not the time to panic," Padilla said. "It's the process running its course, and I would caution to anybody about candidates claiming victory when there's still a lot of ballots that remain to be counted."