california water

State water board to consider stricter conservation efforts amid California's drought

By
EMBED <>More Videos

CA water board to consider stricter conservation efforts amid drought

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KABC) -- One day after Gov. Gavin Newsom said the state might impose mandatory water restrictions if residents don't use less on their own, the California State Water Resources Control Board will consider stricter limits on water use amid the state's ongoing drought.

The board on Tuesday is expected to vote on a pair of new conservation efforts.

One effort is a statewide ban on watering non-functional turf at commercial, industrial and institutional locations - that refers to green areas that are not used recreationally and are generally only there for the purpose of beautifying an outdoor space.

The second effort that the board is considering would require local water agencies to implement water-use restrictions, something that the city of Los Angeles has already moved on.

EMBED More News Videos

Gov. Newsom threatened Monday to impose mandatory water restrictions if residents don't use less on their own as a drought drags on and the hotter summer months approach.



Starting June 1, L.A. residents will only be allowed to water outdoor spaces two days a week, reduced from three days.

On Monday, Newsom said water agencies across the state need to take aggressive action to save water and to communicate the dire situation to customers.

Newsom said there's been an expected uptick in water usage as we head into the summer months, urging residents to be mindful and make every drop count.

The governor's office is also urging Californians to only wash full loads of clothes, take showers that last five minutes or less and to eliminate baths altogether, and clean outdoor areas with a broom instead of a water hose.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycaliforniagavin newsomwaterwater conservationcalifornia watercaliforniadrought
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
CALIFORNIA WATER
Newsom threatens to impose mandatory water restrictions
Saving water and generating power in CA: Can one project achieve both?
California water officials urge conservation amid drought conditions
San Gabriel Valley Water supplier now issuing water conservation kits
TOP STORIES
3-alarm fire erupts at commercial building in Los Alamitos
Nurse reunited with beloved dog after camper, pet stolen in LA
Explosives found in car that struck 3 kids near OC elementary school
CA mom scammed over formula for child with rare disease
Chase from San Diego County ends in 5 Fwy standoff in Anaheim
Gas station charges nearly $8 a gallon ahead of holiday weekend
Heard rests case at libel trial without calling Depp
Show More
Brendan Langley, fmr. NFL player, gets in scuffle at NJ airport
Anaheim Mayor Harry Sidhu has resigned amid FBI probe
Young Thug rap lyrics used as alleged evidence in RICO indictment
Mom hears late son's heartbeat in 14-year-old boy for 1st time
California parents could soon sue for social media addiction
More TOP STORIES News