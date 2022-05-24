State water board to consider stricter conservation efforts amid California's drought

The board on Tuesday is expected to vote on a pair of new conservation efforts.
One effort is a statewide ban on watering non-functional turf at commercial, industrial and institutional locations - that refers to green areas that are not used recreationally and are generally only there for the purpose of beautifying an outdoor space.
The second effort that the board is considering would require local water agencies to implement water-use restrictions, something that the city of Los Angeles has already moved on.
Starting June 1, L.A. residents will only be allowed to water outdoor spaces two days a week, reduced from three days.
On Monday, Newsom said water agencies across the state need to take aggressive action to save water and to communicate the dire situation to customers.
Newsom said there's been an expected uptick in water usage as we head into the summer months, urging residents to be mindful and make every drop count.
The governor's office is also urging Californians to only wash full loads of clothes, take showers that last five minutes or less and to eliminate baths altogether, and clean outdoor areas with a broom instead of a water hose.