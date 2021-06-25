California wildfires

Insurance at peril for many in California's risky fire areas as moratorium expiration looms

EMBED <>More Videos

Insurance at peril for many in CA's risky fire areas

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- As California's wildfire season looms, threatening once again to break records for destruction, tens of thousands of rural homeowners risk facing the flames without enough insurance to rebuild if their homes burn.

Insurers have been taking a hard look at the millions of Californians who live in areas with a very high risk of wildfires, especially in recent years when costly fires incinerated thousands of rural homes.

The Sacramento Bee says from 2015 through 2019, insurers dropped property coverage for more than 143,000 customers in 13 counties.

A state moratorium bars insurance companies from cancelling policies for homes near or in areas that burned in 2020 wildfires. However, that moratorium expires in November.

CA fire danger map: See threat of wildfires near you
Graphic not displaying correctly? Click here to view in a new window.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
californiacalifornia wildfiresinsurancewildfire
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES
Report: Gov. Newsom overstated fire prevention work
Fast-moving brush fire erupts in Lancaster amid scorching temps
2 hurt after crash sparks 673-acre brush fire in Antelope Valley
This device may be key to saving lives, homes in fire season
TOP STORIES
Suspect dead, 3 victims wounded in Hollywood Hills shooting
4 dead, 159 remain missing after Florida building collapse
Fatal crash shuts down northbound 605 Freeway in City of Industry
How much could you receive under the new child tax credit?
Derek Chauvin could face decadeslong sentence in George Floyd's murder
LAX police chase: Driver in custody after smashing through fence
Justice Department suing Georgia over voting laws
Show More
$3.5 million worth of drugs seized in Huntington Beach drug bust
Harris heads to border after facing criticism for absence
All of SF's city workers will be required to get COVID-19 vaccine
LA County reports highest daily number of COVID cases since mid-May
CA lawmakers seek to remove 'he' from state laws
More TOP STORIES News