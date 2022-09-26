Small, 2-acre brush fire burning near Hansen Dam recreation area amid high temps in the area

Investigators say the fire isn't spreading at a high rate of speed and no evacuation orders are currently in place.

Firefighters are working to put out a small, two-acre brush fire that's burning in the Hansen Dam Recreation Area.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY (KABC) -- Firefighters are working to put out a small, two-acre brush fire that's burning in the Hansen Dam recreation area.

The so-called Hansen Dam brush fire is burning near the 11700 block of West Foothill Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

No structures in the area are currently being threatened.

Investigators say the fire isn't spreading at a high rate of speed and no evacuation orders are currently in place.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

The National Weather Service has warned of elevated fire conditions through Wednesday due to the hot and dry weather.