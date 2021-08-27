Caldor Fire: Tahoe prepares for emergency as massive blaze moves closer

Winds and temperatures were expected to pick up in coming days while humidity drops, adding to the challenges endured by crews working in rugged terrain.
"That's what's closing the window of opportunity we've had to make progress and really get hold of the fire," said Daniel Berlant, assistant deputy director of the state firefighting agency.
Can barely see the cars ahead of us... 5 miles south of #Placerville #CaldorFire🔥 pic.twitter.com/7mfeoqfaKV— Stephanie Sierra (@StephanieABC7) August 27, 2021
Flames churned through mountains just southwest of the Tahoe Basin, a home to thousands and recreational playground for millions of tourists who visit the alpine lake in summer, ski at the many resorts in winter and gamble at its casinos year-round.
RELATED: Lake Tahoe's air quality is so bad, Labor Day weekend visitors are canceling their trips
Johnny White and Lauren McCauley decided to flee their home in the mountains above Lake Tahoe once they could see flames on the webcam at their local ski resort.
Even as ash rained down under a cloud of heavy smoke, the couple wasn't panicked because they had an early warning Thursday to leave their home near Echo Summit, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) south of the lake, and wanted to avoid last-minute pandemonium if the wildfire continued its march toward the tourist destination on the California and Nevada border.
Evacuation warnings (yellow) inching closer to #SouthLakeTahoe. Real close to Tahoe Paradise Golf Course, per map. @CAL_FIRE says evac warning in #TahoeBasin ⚠️#abc7now #CaldorFire pic.twitter.com/t7oyXSsiTU— Stephanie Sierra (@StephanieABC7) August 27, 2021
"You don't want everyone in the basin panicking and scrambling to try and leave at the same time," McCauley said.
Echo Summit, a mountain pass where cliff-hanging U.S. Route 50 begins its descent toward Lake Tahoe, is where firefighters plan to make their stand if the Caldor Fire keeps burning through dense forest in the Sierra Nevada.
"Everything's holding real good along Highway 50," said Cal Fire Operations Section Chief Cody Bogan. "The fire has been backing down real slowly ... we've just been allowing it to do it on its own speed. It's working in our favor."
The fire is one of nearly 90 large blazes in the U.S. There were more than a dozen big fires in California, including one that destroyed 18 homes in Southern California, which has so far escaped the scale of wildfires plaguing the north all summer.
VIDEO: Sacramento girls volleyball team brings presents for opponents impacted by Caldor Fire
A new fire broke out Thursday in the Sierra foothills forcing evacuations near the historic Gold Rush town of Sonora, just dozens of miles from Yosemite National Park.
Fires in California have destroyed around 2,000 structures and forced thousands to evacuate while also blanketing large swaths of the West in unhealthy smoke.
Climate change has made the West warmer and drier in the past 30 years and will continue to make the weather more extreme and wildfires more destructive, according to scientists.
The Caldor Fire has been the nation's top firefighting priority because of its proximity to Lake Tahoe, where its tourist economy should be in full swing this time of year.
"This is the week before Labor Day weekend -- a busy weekend, normally," South Lake Tahoe City Manager Joe Irvin said. "That is not going to be the case this year."
RELATED: Crews struggle to stop Caldor Fire bearing down on Lake Tahoe
The Federal Emergency Management Agency noted in a report on the fire that "social, political, and economic concerns will increase as the fire progresses toward the Lake Tahoe Basin." The agency did not immediately respond to a request to elaborate beyond that statement.
Visitors are still crowding the highway that loops the massive lake and riding bikes and walking the beaches, but many are wearing masks. The lake, known for its water clarity and the granite peaks that surround it, has been shrouded in dense smoke that has reached hazardous levels.
The Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority reversed its advice from earlier in the week and recommended tourists postpone their travel. Previously the group that promotes tourism on the south side of the lake advised letting visitors decide whether to cancel their trips amid smoke and approaching fire.
Carol Chaplin, the president and CEO, said hotels and lodges were in lockstep with public safety officials.
"They understand that this is not the experience that their guests are used to or look forward to," she said.
Irvin issued an emergency proclamation Thursday so the city that's home to Heavenly Ski Resort can be better prepared if evacuation orders come and be reimbursed for related expenses.
VIDEO: Climate report details 3 factors fueling CA's wildfire crisis and increase in 'fire weather days'
The last time the city declared a wildfire emergency was during the 2007 Angora Fire, which destroyed nearly 250 homes in neighboring Meyers and was the last major fire in the basin.
Not far from the neighborhood that was largely wiped out in that fire, residents hurried to clear pine cones and needles from their roofs and gutters to prepare for the possibility of fire.
The Angora Fire, which was driven by strong winds and took residents by surprise, burned just 3,100 acres, fewer than 5 square miles (13 square kilometers).
The Caldor Fire has burned nearly 144,000 acres -- or 225 square miles (583 square kilometers) -- and remained only 12% contained early Friday.
Retired fire district captain Joe McAvoy, who lost his own home in the fire, said wildfires larger than 100,000 acres were once-in-a-lifetime events in his career. Not anymore.
"Now it seems like they're all 100,000 acres," McAvoy said. It's way more extreme. Now (fires) are 100,000 acres and it's like, 'Oh, yeah, big deal.' You know, it's every fire."
For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Map shows riskiest areas in California for damaging wildfires
- How bad will CA's fire season be? Here's what we know, what we don't
- How to prepare for a wildfire evacuation
- How to prepare your pets in case of disaster
- How to make a pet carrier in case of emergency
- Most destructive California wildfires in history
- The deadliest wildfires in California history
- Live: Track Bay Area air quality levels
- How are wildfires started? A look at the causes of some of the worst in California history
- The difference between containing and controlling a wildfire
- What's in wildfire smoke? How it can impact your health
- What are the diablo winds and how can they influence Northern California wildfires?
- What you need to know about Santa Ana winds and California wildfires
- Safety tips to remember when returning home after wildfire
- How to pick a mask for protection during a wildfire
- Red flag warning: What to do during dangerous fire conditions
- Everything to know about red flame retardant dropped during wildfires
- What happens to animals during wildfires?
- How to drive safely during a power outage
- How wildfires create a serious threat for flooding and mudflows
- These aircraft are on the front lines of the fight against California wildfires