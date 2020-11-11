Caltrans seeks volunteers for road charge research. Participants will receive up to $100

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6282751" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Traffic may not be horrible these days, but as more people head back to work, you might start to notice more backups than you did a couple months ago.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Caltrans is offering up to $100 to volunteers who can help conduct research on a road user charge as an alternative to the California gas tax.Researchers are exploring the ways in which drivers could be charged mile-by-mile with a payment system at electric vehicle pumps, or a usage-based insurance approach, Caltrans said. In future phases, researchers will test payment of rideshare miles and collect data from autonomous vehicles through an app.Participants would receive up to $100 in return for their time and feedback. The demonstration will start in January and last six months.The study aims to develop new ways of funding for road and highway repairs in a state that is growing more sustainable with increasing zero-emission options on the market."Caltrans is continuing its research to explore how a future road user charge can fund transportation projects throughout the state,'' said Caltrans Director Toks Omishakin. "We want Californians to join us in testing payment options that will inform our research in designing an equitable and sustainable road charge program.''Those interested can visit. Volunteers do not need to own or lease a vehicle in order to participate, but they must be 18 or older.