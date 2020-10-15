Caltrans crew allegedly shot at while working near 605 Freeway in Los Alamitos, authorities say

A Caltrans crew was allegedly fired upon by a suspect along the 605 Freeway in Los Alamitos.
LOS ALAMITOS, Calif. (KABC) -- The southbound 605 Freeway in Los Alamitos was shut down Thursday morning after a Caltrans crew was allegedly fired upon by a suspect while they conducted work in the area, authorities said.

Several California Highway Patrol vehicles were seen on the Katella Avenue onramp around 10:30 a.m. while they investigated the reported shooting.

Authorities say the workers were conducting routine brush clearance around 9:30 a.m. when they were shot at. Police believe the suspect was someone who came out of a tent in the area and fired a weapon. No one was struck by the gunfire, authorities said.

The suspect was believed to be still be barricaded in a tent within an adjacent area of thick brush and trees.

A drone was also seen surveying the brush while traffic was routed away from the area.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
