Family mourns Camarillo ranch and animals after fire

CAMARILLO, Calif. (KABC) -- A fire in Camarillo Saturday wiped out a family's ranch and the animals on it. Leo Diaz and his father have been renting the property on South Lewis Road for 16 years.
Their family owns livestock and other animals, but their horses are especially close to their hearts.
"We just heard from people that the horses died trying to escape and that they were just on the ground, kind of like rolled with fire, and it was five horses and goats," said Leo Diaz.
Diaz says they estimate at least a $100,000 loss. The family says they're heartbroken about the horses who were like family to them.
"We have one special one that's called Chespirito. It's one of those horses where you say it's not worth what it is. It's worth what he does," Diaz said.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
"Facilities where they have multiple corralled animals are something we want to pay particular attention to because it's difficult to get into and get out when a blaze like this starts. So if you happen to have an area like this on your property, always try to have a second way out for your animals as well as yourselves," said Captain Brian McGrath with the Ventura County Fire Department.
The community is rallying behind the Diaz family and a GoFundMe page has been created.
While they say money won't replace the love they have for their animals, they're thankful for the help.
