Massive fire destroys hotel under construction in Ventura County

#PromenadeFire; defensive fire operations continue and fire activity is significantly decreased. 16 fire engines and six ladder trucks from around the county are on scene. @CHP_Ventura HWY 101 is now open in both directions. @VCFD @CountyVentura @camarillovcso #VCFD pic.twitter.com/30suWapmDN — VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) April 13, 2022

CAMARILLO, Calif. (KABC) -- A hotel under construction in Camarillo was destroyed when a massive fire broke out Tuesday night.Firefighters with the Ventura County Fire Department were called to the hotel located at Ventura Boulevard and Las Posas Road at about 7:15 p.m.When crews arrived, heavy smoke was pouring out from the second and fourth floor, investigators said.At one point, Highway 101 was closed in both directions due to damage caused to nearby power lines.No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.