Massive fire destroys hotel under construction in Ventura County

CAMARILLO, Calif. (KABC) -- A hotel under construction in Camarillo was destroyed when a massive fire broke out Tuesday night.

Firefighters with the Ventura County Fire Department were called to the hotel located at Ventura Boulevard and Las Posas Road at about 7:15 p.m.



When crews arrived, heavy smoke was pouring out from the second and fourth floor, investigators said.

At one point, Highway 101 was closed in both directions due to damage caused to nearby power lines.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

