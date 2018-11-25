CAMP FIRE

Camp Fire: 100 percent containment reached in Butte County

EMBED </>More Videos

The Camp Fire, which killed dozens of people and destroyed thousands of homes in Northern California, has been fully contained. (AP)

PARADISE, Calif. --
A massive wildfire that killed dozens of people and destroyed thousands of homes in Northern California has been fully contained after burning for more than two weeks, authorities said Sunday.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said the Camp fire had been surrounded by firefighters after several days of rain in the Paradise area.

The nation's deadliest wildfire in a century killed at least 85 people, and 249 are on a list of those unaccounted for. The number of missing dropped in recent days as officials confirmed that more people were alive.



Crews continued sifting through debris and ash for human remains.

PHOTOS: Deadly Camp Fire burns through Butte County, California

The fire began Nov. 8 in the parched Sierra Nevada foothills and quickly spread across 240 square miles (620 square kilometers), destroying most of Paradise in a day.
Nearly 19,000 buildings, most of them homes, are gone.

MORE: Hero nurse who evacuated patients during Camp Fire gets new truck from Toyota
EMBED More News Videos

The California nurse who drove his truck through the Camp Fire flames to save patients at his hospital now has a new set of wheels.



The firefight got a boost last week from the first significant winter storm to hit California. It dropped an estimated 7 inches (18 centimeters) of rain over the burn area over a three-day period without causing significant mudslides, said Hannah Chandler-Cooley of the National Weather Service.

In Southern California, more residents returned to areas evacuated in a destructive fire as crews repaired power, telephone and gas utilities.

MORE: Guy Fieri helps Camp Fire evacuees, first responders celebrate Thanksgiving

Los Angeles County sheriff's officials said they were in the last phase of repopulating Malibu and unincorporated areas of the county. At the height of the fire, 250,000 fled their homes.

Three people died, and 1,643 buildings, most of them homes, were destroyed, officials said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
cal fireCamp Firefirewildfirenorthern californiaevacuationdeadly firefatal firefire deathNorthern California
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Camp Fire: Death toll climbs to 85
Camp Fire: Rain moves into burn zone as search for victims continues
What we know about the Camp Fire victims
Camp Fire evacuees returning home finding unlivable conditions even if house was spared
CAMP FIRE
Most destructive wildfires in California history
California's worst wildfires: How were they started?
The deadliest wildfires in California history
Hero nurse who evacuated patients during Camp Fire gets new truck
More Camp Fire
Top Stories
Midwest storm may impact LAX customers on major travel day
House explosion leaves family of 3 injured in Oxnard
18-year-old in critical condition after Anaheim hit-and-run crash
6.3-magnitude earthquake strikes western Iran
Stranger returns wallet to man with extra $40 inside
Tijuana declares 'humanitarian crisis,' seeks help from UN
Man, 18, arrested on suspicion of killing dad in Laguna Niguel
Hundreds show up at charity event for Thousand Oaks shooting victims
Show More
Investigation underway after woman's body found in Azusa
Lawsuit filed against SoCal Edison on behalf of Woolsey Fire victims
3 taken into custody after high-speed chase ends in Duarte
Mar Vista showcases small businesses during vendor event
Suspect steals treasured photos at Paramount gas station
More News