PARADISE, Calif. --
Police in Northern California said they'll pursue criminal charges against a wildfire cleanup worker who posted photos of himself posing at destroyed properties.

Officials in the devastated town of Paradise said Saturday that the photos and accompanying captions by Rob Freestone are "unacceptable and reprehensible."

One shows a grinning Freestone with a flower pot on his head in front of a charred home. Another shows him jumping on a burned-out trampoline with the caption: "Trampolines are stupid ... it used to be called a Jumpoline until your mom got on it."

Freestone and two other workers involved in the incidents last month have been fired from Bigge Crane and Rigging. The company called their behavior an "egregious insult."

Freestone couldn't be reached for comment.

A police spokesman said investigators will determine whether any crimes were committed.
