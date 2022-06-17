air travel

Hundreds more flights canceled, delayed Friday after nightmare air travel day

All this is happening while the number of passengers rises with the beginning of summer vacation season.
By The Associated Press
Hundreds more flights canceled Friday after nightmare travel day

U.S. airlines canceled high numbers of flights for a second straight day on Friday as they tried to recover from storms while accommodating growing crowds of summer vacationers.

By midmorning in the eastern U.S., airlines had scrubbed more than 1,000 flights after canceling more than 1,700 on Thursday, according to tracking service FlightAware.

Airports with the most cancellations those in Charlotte, North Carolina, a major hub for American Airlines, LaGuardia and Newark Liberty in the New York City area, and Reagan Washington National outside Washington, D.C.

MORE: What to know about summer travel, how to find cheap flights with rising costs
With a record number of air travelers expected this summer, airlines are facing staffing issues amid increasing demand, leading to canceled flights, long delays and frazzled customers.



On Thursday, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg held a virtual meeting with airline CEOs to go over steps the airlines are taking to operate smoothly over the July 4 holiday and the rest of the summer, and to improve accommodation of passengers who get stranded when flights are canceled.

Over the Memorial Day holiday weekend that typically kicks off the summer travel season, airlines struggled with bad weather and shortages of workers, especially pilots, leading to cancellations.

So far in June, more than 2.2 million travelers a day on average have gone through security checkpoints at U.S. airports. That's down 13% from the same period before the pandemic.

SEE ALSO: What it might be like to travel on a double-decker airplane seat
A 22-year-old designer created a double-decker airline seat in hopes of revolutionizing budget travel.

