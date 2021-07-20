localish

Cancer patient creates "warrior boxes" to support others

Cancer patient creates "warrior boxes" to support others

CLOVIS, Calif. -- A 6-year-old in Central California and her family made "warrior boxes" to support children battling cancer - while she had cancer herself.

"They make people happy," Caroline Telesmanic said of the boxes. She just rang the bell for her last chemotherapy treatment after nine months of fighting osteosarcoma.

She earned the nickname "Courageous Caroline" during her fight.

"I've had people reach out who are adults who say they have to go in for treatment and they don't want to, but watching her makes them think okay, I can do this too," said Shayna Telesmanic, Caroline's mother.

The Telesmanic family made 100 warrior boxes for One At A Time, a group that sends boxes to kids in the hospital. Caroline felt it was important that kids at Valley Children's Hospital get boxes in the morning as they started their treatment.

"When you're in the hospital, there's not much to do," Shayna said. "Just getting little things that will brighten your day helps so much."

The Telesmanic family plans to deliver more boxes to the hospital when they go back for Caroline's three-month checkups.

To learn more about One At A Time, click here.
Cancer patient creates "warrior boxes" to support others
