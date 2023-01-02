18-year-old cancer survivor rides on Kaiser Permanente float during Rose Parade

An 18-year-old cancer survivor was one of the stars on Kaiser Permanente's float during the Rose Parade on Monday.

An 18-year-old cancer survivor was one of the stars on Kaiser Permanente's float during the Rose Parade on Monday.

Matthew Enriquez, a former high school athlete, was diagnosed with a brain tumor when he was 16 years old. But thanks to the car of Dr. Naveen Qureshi and others, he's beating the odds.

On Sunday, he was reunited with his clinical care team.

"He actually had a very good response to treatment... but we developed a pretty good relationship with him," Qureshi said. "This is just a representation of the amazing care that we provide our patients, and I'm just so happy that we're using Matthew to represent that."

Enriquez formed a strong bond with his care team, and when he missed his high school graduation during treatment, they organized a special graduation ceremony for him in the clinic.